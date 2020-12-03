1/1
Lisa Lynn Merriman
1962 - 2020
) GREEN -- Lisa Merriman, 58, passed away on December 2, 2020. Lisa was born in Syracuse, NY on March 27, 1962 to Lee and Barbara Parrow and had been an area resident since 1993. Lisa was incredibly devoted to her five children and especially loved being a mother. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; grandmother, Belle Roulton and her uncle, Bill Sakran. She is survived by her husband, John and her children: Barbara (Bobby Jenner) and Sam Ventura and Katie, Kelly, and Sydney Merriman; brother, Kevin (Amy) Parrow; aunt, Edythe Sakran. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green 4178 Massillon Rd. (entrance off of Steese Rd.), where a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. (Green Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
DEC
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
