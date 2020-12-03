) GREEN -- Lisa Merriman, 58, passed away on December 2, 2020. Lisa was born in Syracuse, NY on March 27, 1962 to Lee and Barbara Parrow and had been an area resident since 1993. Lisa was incredibly devoted to her five children and especially loved being a mother. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; grandmother, Belle Roulton and her uncle, Bill Sakran. She is survived by her husband, John and her children: Barbara (Bobby Jenner) and Sam Ventura and Katie, Kelly, and Sydney Merriman; brother, Kevin (Amy) Parrow; aunt, Edythe Sakran. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green 4178 Massillon Rd. (entrance off of Steese Rd.), where a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. (Green Chapel)