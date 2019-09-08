Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lisa Sizemore RN


1968 - 2019
Lisa Sizemore RN Obituary
Lisa Sizemore, RN Lisa Ann Sizemore, 51, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. She was born February 7, 1968 in Barberton to Lawrence and Kathleen Davidson. Lisa worked as LPN for many years and eventually became a devoted RN. She loved being a traveling dialysis nurse for TruStaff Personnel Services. She was a barmaid at KC's Lake Lounge for many years and was the kindest, most loving and forgiving person. Lisa is survived by her husband of 15 years, Todd Sizemore; daughters, Ashley (Zach) Botz, Savannah (Zack) Fickle; step-son, Benjamin Sizemore (Lauren Richards); father, Larry Davidson of Iowa; mother, Kathy (Bob) Eckel; grand-father, Vern Forst; sister, Jenny (Doug) Drumm; brother, Larry (Angie) Davidson of Iowa; granddaughter, Riley Sizemore Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, where services will be held on Wednesday, September, 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org/donate) in memory of Lisa. Funeral home map, directions, and the Sizemore Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
