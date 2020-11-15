) Lisa (Dalton) Stewart, 68, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Stewart; parents, Jack and Juanita Dalton; brothers, Denny and David (Dinky) Dalton. She leaves behind her sons, Stephen and Brandon Stewart; sisters, Karen, Janine, and Laura; brothers, Steve and Paul. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
in remembrance of Lisa Stewart. She has donated her brain so they can study this disease and help find a cure. Now let me tell you about our sister. She worked at GEMPCO on Howe Avenue in Akron for over 20 years as a Corporate Secretary. She was a phenomenal caregiver to her husband, two sons, and our nephew, David, who made her laugh with joy everyday. Those that knew Lisa understood her contagious sense of humor, her passion for her family, and her feistiness for life! Special thanks to her doctors, nurses, STNAs and all frontline health professionals for taking excellent care of our fun-loving sister for 11 years. We appreciate the love and compassion from everyone at Heritage of Hudson and Bella Care Hospice during this long journey. Thank you, Lisa. For being the best, older sister anyone could ask for. Love, your favorite sister. A memorial gathering will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186