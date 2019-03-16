Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1600 Steese Rd.
Green, OH
Lisa Von Gunten Obituary
Lisa Von Gunten

GREEN -- Lisa Marie Von Gunten, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2019.

Born in Akron to Curtis and Evelyn Von Gunten, Lisa grew up in Tallmadge and was a 1978 graduate of Tallmadge High School. She was employed by Summa Health System as a manager in housekeeping for over 42 years. Lisa loved the outdoors and animals and pretty much anything having to do with nature. Lisa had a beautiful heart, always putting others before herself.

Preceded in death by her father, Curtis in 2008, she is survived by her mother, Evelyn Von Gunten; dearest and closest friend, Peggy Constantino; siblings, John, Valerie (Nicholas) Petrarca, Dave (Barb), Debbie, Michael, Mark (Laurie), and Matt (Tina); Uncle, Walter (Jackie) Golowic; as well as many dearly beloved nieces and nephews. Last but not least, she leaves behind her 'little buddies' Abe and Gizmo.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (at the intersection on Rt. 241 & Steese Rd., entrance off of Steese). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1600 Steese Rd. in Green. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087, or to the . (GREEN CHAPEL)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
