Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1600 Steese Rd.
Green, OH
Lisa Von Gunten Obituary
Lisa Von Gunten

GREEN -- Lisa Marie Von Gunten, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2019.

The family will receive friends TODAY, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (at the intersection on Rt. 241 & Steese Rd., entrance off of Steese). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1600 Steese Rd. in Green. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087, or to the . (GREEN CHAPEL)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
