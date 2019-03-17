|
Lisa Von Gunten
GREEN -- Lisa Marie Von Gunten, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2019.
The family will receive friends TODAY, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (at the intersection on Rt. 241 & Steese Rd., entrance off of Steese). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1600 Steese Rd. in Green. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087, or to the . (GREEN CHAPEL)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019