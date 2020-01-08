Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Lissie G. Greathouse

Lissie G. Greathouse Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Lissie G. Greathouse, 98, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A resident of Barberton for most of her life, she retired from Ohio Match Company after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Walter; sons, Arthur and Holt and daughter, Emmajean, Lissie is survived by her children, Joy (Bill) Clegg, Carl (Yvonne) Greathouse, Eloise Stout, Barbara McGuire, Roy W. "Joker" Greathouse, Willadean Vorsek and David (Joyce) Greathouse; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lissie's funeral service will be held Friday, January 10th at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
