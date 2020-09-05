1/1
Liza V. Poor
1965 - 2020
) Liza "Tyke" Victoria (Espinosa) Poor, age 54, of Akron, Ohio, passed away at her home on September 1, 2020. Liza was born on November 8, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Ohio and married her husband, John. Liza operated her own cleaning service for several years in the Akron area. She was a generous soul who showed her love to others through her culinary skills that can be compared to no one. She will always be remembered for her amazing meals and wonderful desserts. Liza was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin to many. Preceding her in death was her mother, Gertrude; sister, Maria and sister-in-law, Tammy. She is survived by her husband, John Poor; father, Anthony Espinosa; brothers, Michael (Debbie), Richard (Debi Lee); sisters, Sally and Autumn (Tim). She is also survived by her cousins, Starla, Alice and Tamarra, who were like sisters to her. She is also survived by her in-laws, Helen Poor, Ernie (Curtis), Rod (Lisa), Kristy (Jerry), Chuck and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until noon that morning before the service. www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
6
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
