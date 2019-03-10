Home

Lizzie Lou Blackwell, 87, went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2019.

Lizzie was a resident of Akron, Ohio for 66 years. She was a member of Greater Bethel Baptist Church for more than 25 years. She became a member of First Apostolic Faith Church in 1991 and remained an active member until her home going.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Blackwell Jr. and sister, Thelma Poe.

Cherishing the memories of Lizzie are her children, Larry (Sara) Coleman of Cuyahoga Falls, Ava (Earl) Harrison, Stanley (Cheryl) Coleman, and Linda Coleman Jones all of Akron; nine grandchildren and 1 great grandson and a host of family and friends.

Friends ay call on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at First Apostolic Faith church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307. A home going service will immediately follow. Pastor Eugene Wilson, officiating and Pastor Samuel Hampton II, eulogizing. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park.

330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
