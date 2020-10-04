Lliana R. Sellers-Mobley, 58, passed away after a five year battle with Alzheimer's-Dementia on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Lliana was born on March 3, 1962, the youngest of seven children, to the late Glen Sellers and Betty Greenwell (Basinger). She lived her life to the fullest, never wanting to stay in one place too long before setting out on her next adventure. She called many places home over the years before finally settling down in Ohio. She was a woman who wore many hats, from working as a carpenter in the union, to studying law, becoming a paralegal, pursuing her passion for politics, and receiving her Bachelor of Science in Political Science/Criminal Justice. She loved to bake, a favorite pastime she shared with her grandchildren, and spent many hours of the day in her garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Mobley, in 2014. She is survived by her son, Steven (Shilo) Sellers; grandchildren, Odyssey, Solrea, Daelyne, and Draven; brothers, Glen (Sondra) Sellers, Ed Sellers; sisters, Amy (Neal) Robinson, Sue Giaimo, Belinda (Tom) Ciani, Barbara (Steve) Berecek; numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has already taken place. Family and Friends may join together for her Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 461 Silvercreek Rd., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Donations may be sent to her family at the address listed above, or to their GoFundMe page under her name to help with funeral and medical expenses.