1/1
Lliana R. Sellers-Mobley
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lliana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lliana R. Sellers-Mobley, 58, passed away after a five year battle with Alzheimer's-Dementia on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Lliana was born on March 3, 1962, the youngest of seven children, to the late Glen Sellers and Betty Greenwell (Basinger). She lived her life to the fullest, never wanting to stay in one place too long before setting out on her next adventure. She called many places home over the years before finally settling down in Ohio. She was a woman who wore many hats, from working as a carpenter in the union, to studying law, becoming a paralegal, pursuing her passion for politics, and receiving her Bachelor of Science in Political Science/Criminal Justice. She loved to bake, a favorite pastime she shared with her grandchildren, and spent many hours of the day in her garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Mobley, in 2014. She is survived by her son, Steven (Shilo) Sellers; grandchildren, Odyssey, Solrea, Daelyne, and Draven; brothers, Glen (Sondra) Sellers, Ed Sellers; sisters, Amy (Neal) Robinson, Sue Giaimo, Belinda (Tom) Ciani, Barbara (Steve) Berecek; numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has already taken place. Family and Friends may join together for her Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 461 Silvercreek Rd., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Donations may be sent to her family at the address listed above, or to their GoFundMe page under her name to help with funeral and medical expenses.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved