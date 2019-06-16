|
Lloyd "Tom" Boltz
Lloyd "Tom" Boltz, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 14, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Ruby and Leo Boltz. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during World War II. He retired as a mechanic for Chrysler, and enjoyed tinkering on Cub Cadet tractors as a hobby.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brother, David Boltz.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth M. Boltz; children, Don Boltz and Cynthia Spatz, and granddaughter, Ashton Spatz.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019