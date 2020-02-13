|
Lloyd Dale Morrison, devoted husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1932, in Akron, Ohio. He enjoyed a life in the outdoors, traveling, camping, and fishing. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed playing softball himself. He was a hard-working, faithful steward, lifetime member of Church in the Falls. But what brought him the most joy, was being with his grandchildren. His quiet, gentle, loving spirit will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn (Fraley). Also, his children, Leanna and Jack Boyer, Kimberly Morrison, Ron and Hope Morrison, and his beloved grandchildren Andrew and Laura Morrison, Kelsey Morrison and fiance, Tyler Shondrick. Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Church in the Falls, 837 Chestnut Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, with Pastor Michael Donnell officiating. Interment will be at Crown Hill at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kent Social Services, 1066 S. Water St., Kent, OH 44240 or the Alzheimer Foundation, 70 W. Streetsboro Rd #201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020