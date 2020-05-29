Lloyd G. Hamm, 93, of Louisville journeyed on peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on October 23, 1926, to Lillian and James Hamm. Mr. Hamm was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Kent State University to attain a degree in accounting. After graduation, his career began with the Hot Point corporation in Chicago, where he worked as an accountant, and later moved to Louisville to work for General Electric in the same capacity until his retirement. Mr. Hamm will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He cared about his family more than anything else in the world, and he treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. He was a good man. One of Lloyd's greatest joys was spending time with his great grandson, Ryan Hamm and he would light up every time Ryan was around. They visited often and when they could not be together in person, they would have dinner via FaceTime nearly every night. Lloyd got to witness Ryan taking his first steps and I'm not sure I had ever seen him happier. Seeing the two of them spend time together will forever be cherished memories. Ryan loved his great gramps, and we all did too. Besides his parents, Mr. Hamm was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Hamm; brother, Everett Hamm; sister, Joella Hamm-Ashburn; sons, Dr. Ronald J. Hamm and Richard L. Hamm. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Hamm of Miamisburg; grandson, Aaron R. Hamm (Rachael) of Nashville; great-grandson, Ryan J. Hamm; nephew, David Hamm; niece, Patricia Hamm Kelli and his dear friend, Joyce Mazzoni.







