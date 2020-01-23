|
|
Lloyd G. Blair, 83, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. He was born in Harrietsville, OH on March 19, 1936 to the late Homer and Mildred (Knopf) Blair. He graduated from Northwest High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963. Lloyd will be missed by his wife Marjorie of 60 years. They were together since high school. His children, Kris, Rick (Lisa) and Kim (Gerry) Wuchter; grandchildren, Katie, Andrew, Jonathan, Maxwell, Grady and great-grandchild, Andrew. Lloyd was the kindest person and would sacrifice everything for his family. He worked most of his working years as a mechanic for an Oldsmobile dealership in Barberton. He went on to work for AMHA where he retired from in 2001. Lloyd then worked at his son's greenhouse for 13 years, where working with flowers was his true passion. He could always be found working on his geraniums in "Lloyd's Geranium House". He loved spending time outside in his garden, planting flowers and cutting firewood. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Health Care Center for their kindness and compassion they gave Lloyd and also thank you to Crossroads Hospice. Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 2:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. The family will receive friends ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020