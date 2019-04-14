Lloyd George Steiner



No longer in pain or suffering, at the age of 84, Lloyd George Steiner passed peacefully in his sleep, the morning of April 11th. Lloyd had been a resident of Kerrville, Texas for just six months after his "second retirement" from volunteering for 23 years in the maintenance and grounds departments of Lost Maples State Natural Area of Vanderpool, Texas.



It was there, in the hills and canyons, that he felt most at home enjoying all things "outdoors". Prior to living in Texas, he resided in Hartville, Youngstown, and Akron, Ohio. Lloyd retired after 39 years of working as a truck driver, foreman, and supervisor for Ohio Edison.



Lloyd was born in Powhatan Point, Ohio to George and Pearl (Crooks) Steiner. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leland Steiner; sister, Mildred Duvall; stepson, Roger Atwood, and the most wonderful son he could ever ask for, Michael Lloyd Steiner.



Survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Judie (nee Smith); daughter, Cindy Nagel; grandsons, Sam and Jack Nagel; daughter-in-law, Shelly (Steiner) Gosnell (Kenny Jr) and stepgrandson, Rory Atwell.



Lloyd had a gift for story-telling and was an equally good listener. Many nights will be remembered sitting around the campfire listening to his stories and laughing until we cried.



Somewhere, far away, he and Mike are smoking a cigar and reminiscing about old times.



Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held in the place he loved most, Lost Maples. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Dogs, especially little dachshund ones, brought so much joy to Lloyd's life.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019