Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Lloyd J. Moffatt


1927 - 2020
Lloyd J. Moffatt Obituary
Lloyd J. Moffatt, age 92, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 11, 1927 in Cowen, West Virginia, the son of the late Benjamin and Ruhama (nee Smith) Moffatt. Lloyd was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during peacetime just after WWII, in the occupation of Japan. Lloyd worked for General Tire as a rubber worker and Sears in the loading dock department. He enjoyed singing in the choir at Goodyear Hgts. Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon Emeritus. Mr. Moffatt was also a 32nd Degree Mason with the Tallmadge Masonic Lodge. Lloyd loved to hunt and travel with his wife, to every state in the country, as well as cruising. His greatest joy was spending time his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Moffatt was a long-time volunteer at Joann's Pantry in Akron. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Jaunita Given, whom he married on April 10, 1959; his children, Timothy (Sherri) Moffatt and Carolyn (David) Thome; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Nicholas) Reynolds, Jacob Moffatt, Lauren (Speros) Shepherd, Julianne Lang and Kaitlyn Moffatt; his great-grandchildren, Autumn Reynolds, Logan Shepherd, Valerie Lang, and Elliana Shepherd. Other than his parents; Lloyd was preceded in death by his grandson-in-law, Glen Jay Lang; and his siblings, Howard Moffatt, Eula Vale, Golda Woodson, Ethel Given and Hazel Queener. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Rev. John Phillips will celebrate Lloyd's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. Lloyd will be buried, with military honors, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Joann's Pantry, 385 Pioneer Street, Akron, Ohio 44305, in Lloyd's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
