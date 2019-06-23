Lloyd "Roger" Shockey



Roger Shockey, 81, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born February 9, 1938 in Akron to the late Shirley and Garaldine Shockey. He honorably served his country in Germany as a transporter of troops. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 36 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing Canasta with his family. Roger and his wife enjoyed long driving trips and later enjoyed "seeing the world" with Google Maps.



Roger was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Scott Holcomb. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; children, Terry (Alan) McKee, Brian (Jana) Vella, Robin Holcomb; sisters, Darlene Sabo of Georgia, Colleen Reed of Ohio, Janis Dede of Florida; four grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service being held immediately following at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with Roger's family at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Norton Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019