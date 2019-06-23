Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Shockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Shockey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lloyd Shockey Obituary
Lloyd "Roger" Shockey

Roger Shockey, 81, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born February 9, 1938 in Akron to the late Shirley and Garaldine Shockey. He honorably served his country in Germany as a transporter of troops. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 36 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing Canasta with his family. Roger and his wife enjoyed long driving trips and later enjoyed "seeing the world" with Google Maps.

Roger was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Scott Holcomb. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; children, Terry (Alan) McKee, Brian (Jana) Vella, Robin Holcomb; sisters, Darlene Sabo of Georgia, Colleen Reed of Ohio, Janis Dede of Florida; four grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service being held immediately following at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with Roger's family at the funeral home website.

(330) 825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now