Lloyd Taylor
Lloyd Taylor, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A resident of Barberton for 60 years, he was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Lloyd retired from Rubbermaid after 25 years of service and was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church for many years and recently a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. Lloyd was a very devout and faithful Christian and enjoyed participating in bible studies. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Alethea Taylor; daughters, Bobbi Lynn and Dana and son, Michael Taylor. Survived by his wife, Phyllis Taylor; daughters, Jane (John Gregory) Taylor and Jill Taylor; grandchildren, Nauticah Mitchell, Brandon Taylor Mitchell, Jayden Taylor, Jamai and Jordan Greir; brother-in-law, Jim Stewart; sister-in-law, Vicki Yanders; along with other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held for Lloyd on Friday, October 16th at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, section L. Tom Tucker will be officiating.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
