Logan Gotto-Tkalcic, 25, went home to be with Jesus on December 17, 2019. He was born December 14, 1994 in Cuyahoga Falls to Stacy Gotto-Tripepi (Dave) and Michael Tkalcic. Besides his parents; Logan is survived by his brother, Landon Tkalcic; sisters, Brenna Tkalcic and Amanda (Rob) Rafferty; great grandma, Pauline Burns; great grandpa, Gene Texter; grandparents, Joe "Pepper" (Michele) Gotto; Cynthia (Michael) Snedden; Don (Carol) Tripepi. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Logan's life will take place at a later date. Private family inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Logan's name to Logan Andrew Gotto-Tkalcic Memorial Fund C/O Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. The memorial fund will be used to pay it forward to help those in need. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019