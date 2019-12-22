Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan Gotto-Tkalcic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan Andrew Gotto-Tkalcic


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Logan Andrew Gotto-Tkalcic Obituary
Logan Gotto-Tkalcic, 25, went home to be with Jesus on December 17, 2019. He was born December 14, 1994 in Cuyahoga Falls to Stacy Gotto-Tripepi (Dave) and Michael Tkalcic. Besides his parents; Logan is survived by his brother, Landon Tkalcic; sisters, Brenna Tkalcic and Amanda (Rob) Rafferty; great grandma, Pauline Burns; great grandpa, Gene Texter; grandparents, Joe "Pepper" (Michele) Gotto; Cynthia (Michael) Snedden; Don (Carol) Tripepi. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Logan's life will take place at a later date. Private family inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Logan's name to Logan Andrew Gotto-Tkalcic Memorial Fund C/O Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. The memorial fund will be used to pay it forward to help those in need. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Logan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -