Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ken Stewart's Lodge
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan Birdwisa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan Michael Birdwisa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Logan Michael Birdwisa Obituary
Logan Michael Birdwisa

Though we only held him in our arms a short while, we hold him in our hearts forever.

Logan Michael Birdwisa entered this world on June 6th, 2019. On July 5th, 2019, he took his last breath in his parents' arms.

Logan is survived by his parents, Missy (Campana) Birdwisa and Pete Birdwisa, and his big brother, Rory. He is also survived by his grandparents, Priscilla and Dennis Campana and Margaret and Leslie Birdwisa. His aunt and uncle, Katie and Richard Birdwisa, and his cousins, Ella, Lily and Collin. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Emily.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to friends and family for their continued support as well as the staff, nurses and doctors at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. SATURDAY, August 3, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. There will be a reception following from 3 to 5 p.m. at Ken Stewart's Lodge. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Logan Michael Birdwisa to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) NICU by accessing the following link: https://www.chkd.org/Support-Us/Donate/.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Logan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now