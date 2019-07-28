|
Logan Michael Birdwisa
Though we only held him in our arms a short while, we hold him in our hearts forever.
Logan Michael Birdwisa entered this world on June 6th, 2019. On July 5th, 2019, he took his last breath in his parents' arms.
Logan is survived by his parents, Missy (Campana) Birdwisa and Pete Birdwisa, and his big brother, Rory. He is also survived by his grandparents, Priscilla and Dennis Campana and Margaret and Leslie Birdwisa. His aunt and uncle, Katie and Richard Birdwisa, and his cousins, Ella, Lily and Collin. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Emily.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to friends and family for their continued support as well as the staff, nurses and doctors at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. SATURDAY, August 3, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. There will be a reception following from 3 to 5 p.m. at Ken Stewart's Lodge. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Logan Michael Birdwisa to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) NICU by accessing the following link: https://www.chkd.org/Support-Us/Donate/.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019