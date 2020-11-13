Logan Russell Ortega, age 17, of New Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Logan was born July 2, 2003 in Medina, Ohio. He enjoyed doing what most 17 year olds boys do, fishing with his friends, watching sports and playing video games. He had a deep love for the Carolina Panthers and spicy chicken wings. Logan's most important qualities were in his character. He was a loyal and loving friend, he was a good brother and having him for a son, grandson, nephew and cousin was an honor and a privilege. Being a part of his life was a treasure that will be cherished forever. Logan also loved his pets, Ruger and Miles and frequently dished out dog treats. He leaves behind his mother and father, April and Mark and his stepfather Don. He also leaves behind siblings, Mica and Bella; his grandparents and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A private celebration of life service for Logan will be held at a later date. Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
