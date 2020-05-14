) Neal-Morton Lohetta M. (Richardson) Neal-Morton, 74, of Charlotte, NC, went to be with the Lord suddenly on May 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 8, 1946, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Harrison and Josephine Richardson. She was oldest of five siblings. Lohetta lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio relocating to Charlotte, NC in 2012 until her passing. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by husband, Maurice Morton; daughters, Deenna (LaJohn) Ellies of Charlotte, NC and Tiffany Morton of Atlanta, Georgia; sons, David Neal of Charlotte, NC and Daylor (Marilyn) Neal of Green, OH; sisters, Amra Abdullah and Kathy (Greg) Tupa, both of Akron, OH; brothers, Eric (Lorraine) Richardson of Naples, FL and Mark (Sharon) Richardson of Okemas, MI; Godsister, Donna Rae Richardson of Silver Springs, MD; and lifetime friend, Gwendolyn Johnson of Green, OH; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Josephine Richardson. Lohetta touched countless lives and will always and forever be our "Nanaboo." Private ceremony was held by immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: 9213 Shadowood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273.







