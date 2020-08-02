Lois A. Hanna, went home to be with her Lord on July 30, 2020. She was born May 24, 1920 in Norton, OH to the late Warren and Joyce Bauer. Lois was a kind and generous person who was known as an excellent baker. She had a great love for her God and her family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hanna; siblings, Bernice, Erma, Miriam, Frances and Richard. She is survived by her children, Barb Hanna, John (Trudy) Hanna; and brother, Weldon "Shot" Bauer Private services were held. Condolences and memories can be shared with Lois's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton