1/
Lois A. Hanna
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Hanna, went home to be with her Lord on July 30, 2020. She was born May 24, 1920 in Norton, OH to the late Warren and Joyce Bauer. Lois was a kind and generous person who was known as an excellent baker. She had a great love for her God and her family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hanna; siblings, Bernice, Erma, Miriam, Frances and Richard. She is survived by her children, Barb Hanna, John (Trudy) Hanna; and brother, Weldon "Shot" Bauer Private services were held. Condolences and memories can be shared with Lois's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved