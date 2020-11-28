Lois A. Holm, 88, of Copley, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Arbors at Fairlawn. She was born in Akron on August 4, 1932 to the late John and Otillia Margaret Bowling. Lois will always be remembered as a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Albert Holm on July 28, 2020 and daughters, Donna Holm and Christine Searls. She leaves her grandchildren, Nathan Searls, Justin (Jennifer) Searls and Rachael (Chris) Woolsey; great grandchildren, Alyson, Christopher Jr. and Madyson Woolsey; niece Susan Holm and nephew Jerry Holm Jr. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Billow Funeral Homes Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel