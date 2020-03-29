|
|
WADSWORTH -- Lois Ann DeHart, 73, of Wadsworth, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born May 3, 1946 in Wadsworth to the late Donald E. and Virginia Thacker. Mrs. DeHart was a member of First Christian Church, was a graduate of Wadsworth High School Class of 1964 and was a former Pharmacy Technician at Omnicare with over 20 years of service. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Belinda Crawford; granddaughter, Amber Resecker; and brother, Donald Thacker. Lois is survived by her husband, William M. DeHart; son, Thomas Tucker; grandson, Jared Resecker; and three sisters, Billie (Keith) Horsky, Mary (Kenneth) Kruger and Joyce (Lucas) Bleeker. She is also survived by three stepchildren, six stepgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be at Rittman Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to: Angelman Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 608, Downers Grove, IL 60515-0608. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020