Lois Ann Fleming peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 2020 at the blessed age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Fleming of 59 years of marriage. Lois was born August 2, 1937 and was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Nellie (McCluen) Bush of the town of Greenwich, Pa. She graduated from Barnesboro High School, and was a devoted mother and homemaker. To cherish her beloved memory, she leaves her sons, Wayne (Sarah) Fleming, and James (Renee) Fleming; seven grandsons and four great-grandsons. Family and friends will be received for visitation on Sunday, October 4th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Monday, October 5th at Relentless Church, 1878 Killian Road, Akron, Ohio 44312, with Rev. Fred Catchpole officiating. Condolences may be sent to Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com