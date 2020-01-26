Home

Lois Ann Jones


1939 - 2020
Lois Ann Jones, 81, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born January 15, 1939 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky to the late Jimmy and Lora Rose. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Barberton and enjoyed homemaking, reading, trips to Amish country and going to dinner and movies with her friends. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Willie Jones; brothers, Blake Rose, Emza Rose and Foster Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Keith; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Rose; sisters, Alma (Curtis) Swiney, Julia Adams; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice and Pleasant View Health and Rehab for the wonderful care they provided. A funeral service will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Reverend Richard Lapehn officiating. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Barberton, in memory of Lois. Condolences and memories may be shared with Lois's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
