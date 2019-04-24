Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Lois Ann Kennedy Obituary
Lois Ann

Kennedy

Lois Ann Kennedy, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley; and son Randy (Kristen) of Atlanta, Ga.; grand-nieces, Francis Bishoff of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and Linda "Becky" (William) Laney of Aliquippa, Pa.

Lois was born in a log cabin in Greensboro, Pa. and the daughter of a coal miner. She worked nearly 20 years at M. O'Neil Company eventually retiring with Macy's. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed vacationing at the beach and in Europe, and longtime parishioner of St. Sebastian Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Lois' name to St. Sebastian Church. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25th, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 26th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron 44320. Inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
