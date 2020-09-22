) Lois Ann Phillips, formerly of Kent, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Known by those closest to her as Ann, she was born on January 17, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., to Alexander and Evelyn (Cosh) Mitchell. As a teenager, Ann moved with her family to Massillon, Ohio, where she attended Washington High School and became a lifelong supporter of their football team, the Tigers. After high school, Ann attended Bowling Green State University and was an active member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She earned a bachelor's degree in 1950 and worked as a teacher before marrying Edward "Corky" Phillips on December 1, 1951. Shortly after, they moved to Kent, where Ann lived in Twin Lakes for over 50 years, raising two daughters. An avid gardener, Ann could often be found appreciating her work from her porch while reading a book and enjoying a cup of tea. She also enjoyed working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing bridge, and was talented at knitting and sewing. Ann loved living in Twin Lakes where the family would swim, ice skate, fish and enjoy many Sunday morning breakfast cookouts. Ann will always be remembered for her independence and sweet disposition and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Corky. She is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Jules) Krizan and Lee Ann (Michael) Goodman, and granddaughter, Emily Krizan. She also enjoyed the company of dear friend, Dale Chastain (deceased), for many years. The family will hold a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kent Free Library Foundation at 312 West Main Street in Kent, Ohio 44240. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
