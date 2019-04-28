|
Lois Ann Rose (Coy)
Lois Ann Rose (Coy) 92, died March 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313, with a reception to follow.
Private inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019