Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1361 W. Market St
Akron, OH
Lois Ann Rose (Coy)

Lois Ann Rose (Coy) 92, died March 24, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313, with a reception to follow.

Private inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
