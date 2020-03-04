|
|
) Lois Ann Wallace, age 78, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on February 29, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. She was born on January 22, 1942 in French Creek, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Ray and Eula Ray (nee Sears) Cool. Lois was a homemaker and she enjoyed working crossword puzzles, bingo, reading the newspaper, watching Gunsmoke and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Survivors include her loving son, Michael A. Cool; her brother, Sonny Cool; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her son, Robert Daniel Wallace. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020