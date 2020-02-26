Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Martin's Home
601 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Home
601 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Lois Annette Jopson Obituary
On February 23, 2020, (Lois) Annette Jopson (nee Milliken) peacefully passed away. Her legacy lives on through her children, Margaret "Peggy" Munoz and her husband, Mickey of Capistrano Beach, CA, Edward J. Jopson and his wife, Mary Agnes of Baltimore, MD, and John C. Jopson and his wife, Caroline Zimmerman of Laguna, CA; grandchildren, Noel T. Jopson and his wife, Christina, Joan E. Jopson, and Maeve C. Jopson; great grandmother of Luke E., Elias P., James I., Caroline N., and Evelyn J.. Her family will receive friends at St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated there on Friday at 11 a.m. Donations in her memory may be sent to St. Martin's Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
