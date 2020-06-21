Lois Bahnsen
Lois "Wilma" Bahnsen, age 80, has run her race and is now at the foot of Jesus, receiving her crown. Preceded in death by her parents, Beecher and Lona; sister, Lou-Lou; brother, Levi; and twin grandbabies, Brooklyn and Braxton Bunner; she is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Tommy) Bunner; granddaughters, Marysea Bunner and Kaitlyn (Bradley) McMullen; great-grandson, Roman; sisters, Lessie Lilly and Loretta Lilly; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorial Services will take place at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
