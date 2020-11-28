Lois Boston, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away on November 26, 2020. She was from Bakerton, Pa., but lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio. Lois retired from Weaver School and Workshop. She loved bowling, shopping with Barb and Jackie, grand adventures, and spending time with her grandkids. Lois will be dearly missed by her high school sweetheart, Mike, her husband of 55 years; kids, Paul, Renee (Donny) and Rich (Cat); grandchildren, Erica, Lauren, Nate and Joanna; and great-grandchildren, Camden and Boston. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com