Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Lois C. Briston, 89, passed away March 7, 2019. Born in Akron, she raised her family in Doylestown and moved to Tallmadge in 1993. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, word puzzles, loved cats, dogs and especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Leslie and Mary Reichelderfer. Lois is survived by her son, Jeff Briston of Houston, Texas; daughter, Gale (David) Memmer of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Patrick Conley, C.J. Smith (Brandon); great grandchild, Isabella.

Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor James Talbert officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
