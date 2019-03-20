Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Lois Chamberlin Obituary
Lois Chamberlin (Davis)

Lois passed peacefully away on March 9th, 2019, after a short illness.

She was born August 1, 1936 in Suffern, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Harold E. Davis and Harriet H. (Sullivan) Davis, and by sister, Elizabeth Davis. She is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Ron Chamberlin; son, David Chamberlin (Valery) and grandson Jeremy of Woodland Hills, Calif., by son, Steven (Beth), grandson August of Buckeye, Ariz., granddaughter, Katelyn Castiglia of Battle Ground, Wash., and son, Christopher Chamberlin of Wadsworth.

Lois earned her BA in Elementary Ed. from Juniata College, Huntingdon, Pa., and her M.Ed. from Penn State. She was employed in the classroom as teacher of the little ones, and as Special Needs Tutor, both academically and for Learning Disability, for all ages through high school, both here and in Connecticut.

Lois had a long time love of camping, with many trips to the mountains and to many places in the U.S. and Canada. Her love of singing started in high school, where she was soloist with her church choir. She sang with many groups, such as the Wadsworth Community Chorus, Cantate Singers, the Akron Symphony Chorus, the Connecticut Choral Society, and many duets with Ron in area churches. She had an amazing ear for creating harmonies, especially around the campfire!

She was a fervent advocate for peace, marching in protests, representing our church at the local peace group, signing countless petitions, and making the telephone wires to D.C. hum!

Her warmth, sincerity, and intellect were appreciated by all who knew her, and she was loved by many as she also loved many.

A celebration memorial will be held at First Mennonite Church, 405 Trease Rd., Wadsworth, on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Visiting will begin at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to First Mennonite Church.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
