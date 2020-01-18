Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Lois E. Bradford


1930 - 2020
Lois E. Bradford Obituary
Lois Emogene Bradford, 89, went home to be with her Lord on January 15, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1930 as the last of the 11 children to the late Alston and Arlie Fultz in Elizabeth, W.V. She worked as a seamstress for several local cleaners. She was a member of the Woodlawn Baptist Church in Sandusky and the Akron Baptist Temple. She loved life and spending time with her grandchildren. Lois was preceded by her husband of 57 years, Frank Bradford; and all 10 of her older siblings: brothers, Selwin, Herman, Keith, Gayle, Carrell; sisters, Eveyln, June, Beulah, Nina, and Naome. Lois is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Webster) Luginbill, and Jill (Daniel) Smith; grandchildren, Matthew (Alicia) Luginbill, Zachary (Anna) Luginbill, Laura (Jieff) Thammachack, and Allison Smith; great-grandchildren, Jaydon and Abigail Thammachack, Burkleigh and Eddyson Luginbill, and Lewis Luginbill; sisters and brother-in-law, Dixie Horvath, and Joyce (Norman) Ingersol; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with an hour of visitation prior; Pastor Kenneth Hiser officiating. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International group in memory of Lois. Condolences and memories can be shared with Lois' family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
