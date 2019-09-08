|
Lois Eckart (Boss) Lois (Boss) Eckart, 24 years in Copley, 65 years in Richfield, joined the Heavenly chorus for eternity. Mom was a proud member of Copley High School, Class of 48, and kept in touch with many class members for 70 years. She even married one, her high school sweetheart, Harold.Together they built their own home. Mom sang in Copley UMC and Richfield UCC choirs for 60 years. Mom also played piano, for pleasure, and so she and Harold could learn their parts in anthems and cantatas. She also played for children's church. Mom grew up harvesting vegetables on her uncle's truck farm, family garden, and finally, from her own large garden.She was a Red Cross swimming instructor for 50 years, eventually teaching grandchildren and neighborhood kids in her own pool. She enriched our lives by expressively reading aloud from the bedroom hallway and in the car on vacations. Sometimes the books were about the states we would be visiting. Mom served as a Cub Scout den mother and shuttled kids to and from many school activities. She had fun singing in Peninsula and Goodyear musical theaters. She dabbled in stained glass and was a life-long board game player. Mom hosted many family holiday celebrations, and summer picnics and pool parties. After caring for a neighbor with ALS, she decided to return to college and became a physical therapy assistant.Mom and Dad enjoyed two trips to Germany, a cruise to Alaska, and numerous bus and train excursions.In lieu of a traditional 50th wedding anniversary celebration, she instituted annual family gatherings at a Caswell Beach house. In her last few years, suffering the effects of multiple myeloma and chemotherapy, Mom went from delivering Meals on Wheels to receiving them. She is survived by children Brian (Karen), Ralph (Julia), Ellen (Ray), Esther, and daughter-in-law, Piper; grandchildren, Michael Eckart (Katie), Kelly and Ian Eckart (Ellie), Aaron Hesketh, Isaac, Caleb, Seth, Susie, and Micah Post, Ryn Daniels and Ed Schubert; and siblings Martha Bridgeman and Karl Boss. She was preceded in death by parents Jake, Ruth and stepmother Susie, husband Harold, brother Norman, son Glen. Our thanks to OWLS caregivers Pam and Bethfor their loving care. Per Lois' wish, her body has been cremated. On Sunday, September 15, the family will receive friends at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd, 44321, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service starting at 3 p.m. Following the service, memories will be shared over a light meal at Copley United Methodist Church, 1518 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019