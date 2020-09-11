1/1
Lois Esmile
Lois Esmile, 89, of Stow, passed away on September 6th after a lengthy illness. Lois was preceded in death by husband, Esmith, sister, Jean and parents, Walter and Dorothy Chilcott. Lois is survived by son, Gregory; feline companion, Hunter; very special friends, Jan and the Haas family, and nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lois will be remembered for her sharp wit, easy laugh, and beautiful smile. We are all better to have had her in our lives. Interment has taken place at Greenlawn Cemetery. If you wish to honor Lois, please consider a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
