) Lois Ezell, of Tallmadge, age 90, passed from this earth to her new home in the presence of her Savior on February 6, 2020, from complications of congestive heart failure. Born in Akron, Ohio, she lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls and Randolph. She was a 1947 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School; was married to Harley Ezell for 61 years; and worked at The Hardware and Supply Co., Roadway Express, and First National Bank. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, cooking, and sewing. She was a member of The Chapel for 50 years and enjoyed studying the scriptures. Lois was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, John E. and Marjorie C. Hill; brother, John Edwin Hill; and sisters, Francis Elaine Coen and Sharon Jolene Byous. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (David) Fleming of Bryson City, NC; sisters, Barbara June (Joe) Baglia of Jackson Township, and Judith Ann (Michael) May Luttrell of Napa, CA; brother, Gary Hill of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown. A memorial service will be held at the Akron campus of The Chapel (135 Fir Hill) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, with visitation at 3 p.m. and the service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Bob Schneider officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1192, Akron, OH 44309, where Lois was a member.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020