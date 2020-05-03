Lois Fortson McNab
1932 - 2020
Lois Fortson McNab departed her earthly home,, at age 87, on April 26, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1932 to the late Irene Wiley McNab and Robert McNab. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Mattie and George (AC) Wiley; husband, Edward Fortson; both parents, Irene and Robert McNab; daughters, Georgann McNab and Dorothy Logan; son, Edward Fortson, Jr.; and best friend, Betty Woodall. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Estella Logan, Joyce Fortson, Rose Mitchell and Theresa Wheeler; son, William Fortson; special God daughters, LaShawn and Kera; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service. Bishop Jimmie Spurlock, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 477 White Pond Dr. Apt 116 Akron, Ohio 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
