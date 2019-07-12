|
|
Lois I. Walker
Lois I. Walker, 97, of Hudson, Ohio and formerly Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at Hudson Grande Senior Living, Hudson, Ohio.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, Charles Hart Walker, and her son, Edwin Charles Walker. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Edwards (Roger), Stow, Ohio and Carolyn Moss (Bob), Eugene, Oregon; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313 (chapel entrance faces Kenilworth Dr.). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hudson Grande, 5400 Darrow Rd., Hudson, Ohio 44236. Please specify: "Lois Walker Memorial". The funds will be used for Memory Care Unit Activities.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019