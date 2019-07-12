Home

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1361 W. Market St.
Akron, OH
Lois I. Walker


1922 - 2019
Lois I. Walker Obituary
Lois I. Walker

Lois I. Walker, 97, of Hudson, Ohio and formerly Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at Hudson Grande Senior Living, Hudson, Ohio.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, Charles Hart Walker, and her son, Edwin Charles Walker. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Edwards (Roger), Stow, Ohio and Carolyn Moss (Bob), Eugene, Oregon; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313 (chapel entrance faces Kenilworth Dr.). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hudson Grande, 5400 Darrow Rd., Hudson, Ohio 44236. Please specify: "Lois Walker Memorial". The funds will be used for Memory Care Unit Activities.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019
