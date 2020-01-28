|
|
Lois J. Brophy, 84, of Barberton, Ohio passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born August 18, 1935 to the late Paul and Ruth Eddy. Lois was preceded in death by her late husband of 43 years, Frank "Sketch" Brophy. She is survived by her daughters, Susan and Karen; brothers, James of Kansas and Nelson of Washington and her source of joy, her dog, "Missy". She retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 25 years of service. Lois loved the Lord and was a life time member of the Barberton First Church of Christ where she and her husband were youth leaders and she a music leader. Lois' funeral service will be held Friday, January 31st at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Russ Shreiner officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois' name to the Barberton First Church of Christ or a local animal shelter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020