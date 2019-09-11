|
Lois J. Burford STOW -- Lois J. Burford, 90, passed away September 8, 2019. Born in Holidays Cove, W. Va., she was a resident of Silver Lake and Stow since 1960. Lois was a fantastic realtor and owner of Hudson Park Center. She was a long-time member of The Cathedral of Tomorrow. Lois was happiest playing cards and games with friends and family and using her wonderful business mind. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Viola (Keep) Varner; brother, Jack Varner; sister, Ethel Varner. She is survived by sons, Bill (Vicki) and Brian (Karen) Burford; daughter, Susan Streed; granddaughter and best friend, Christie Sciara; grandchildren, Danielle (Edwin) Sieniareki, Morgan, Billy, Matt and Kate Burford; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Aubrey; brother, Donald Varner Sr. Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Friday, 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 a.mm. until service time. Burial Champion Twp. Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019