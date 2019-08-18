|
Lois J. Lawrentz TOGETHER AGAIN Lois Jean Lawrentz beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away July 29, 2019 after years of declining health, she was 91 years old. Lois retired in 1991 from Ohio Bell after 24 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard E. Lawrentz; son, Gary Lawrentz, and sisters, Gladys Kinnan and Marie Neff. Lois is survived by her sons, Dana R. (Becky) Lawrentz, Keith D. (Cathe) Lawrentz, and Thomas L. (JoAnne) Lawrentz; six grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Low officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019