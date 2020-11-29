1/1
Lois J. Woodruff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Lois Woodruff, 95, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio on November 9, 1925. She lived in Akron, Ohio her entire life. Lois was a member of East High School Class of 1943. She retired from Montgomery Ward. Lois enjoyed country music, traveling, taking long walks, and collecting cook books. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Elwood Woodruff and daughter, Rebecca Woodruff. She leaves her sister, Carol (Ron) Andrick; son, Thomas (Cathy) Woodruff, and daughter, Bridget DeMarco. She also leaves her grandchildren, Amanda, Jonathan, Joseph, Julianne, and Jennifer, and 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Mulberry Gardens and all those who cared for her. In keeping with the wishes of Lois there will be no funeral services at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved