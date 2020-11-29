) Lois Woodruff, 95, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio on November 9, 1925. She lived in Akron, Ohio her entire life. Lois was a member of East High School Class of 1943. She retired from Montgomery Ward. Lois enjoyed country music, traveling, taking long walks, and collecting cook books. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Elwood Woodruff and daughter, Rebecca Woodruff. She leaves her sister, Carol (Ron) Andrick; son, Thomas (Cathy) Woodruff, and daughter, Bridget DeMarco. She also leaves her grandchildren, Amanda, Jonathan, Joseph, Julianne, and Jennifer, and 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Mulberry Gardens and all those who cared for her. In keeping with the wishes of Lois there will be no funeral services at this time.