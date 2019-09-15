|
|
Lois Jean Baltz Lois Jean Baltz, loving wife and mother passed away on September 5, 2019 in the Hampton County Regional Hospital, Varnville, S.C. at age 79, after the death of her beloved husband, Ray Baltz. She is survived by her children, Vickie Owens of Pensacola, Fla., Debbi and husband Tibor Matuska of New Braunfels, Texas, Larry Pritt Jr. and Joyce Myers of Stow, OH; son-in-law, Gus Aasen of Portland, Ore.; her sister, Elaine Kitchens of Spartanburg S.C.; her grandchildren, Tibor and wife Jennifer Matuska, Lilla Matuska, Cory Pritt, Kaylee Owens and fiance Jon Pedrosa, Charles Owens and fiance Rachel Sanchez, Ryan and wife Kristina Aasen; her great grandchildren, Audra, Stella and TJ Matuska, Aria and Ruby Pedrosa, Ryleigh Dawson, Roslynn Mays, Nicolas and Emma Aasen; along with nieces and nephews and her husband, Ray's family and many other loved ones. Lois was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Raymond E. Baltz who passed away August 23.2019; her parents, Edward and Genevieve Phipps; her brother, Robert Phipps and daughter, Susan Aasen. Lois was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia to the late Edward R. Phipps and Genevieve V. Hanifan Phipps on March 25, 1940. She had lots of different jobs throughout her life and dedicated herself to caring and loving her family overall. She loved babies, writing poetry, doing crafts and bird watching. You could always hear her humming hymns as she went about her day. She was a faithful follower of Christ and was always willing to teach anyone who wanted to know how to be the same. Lois loved to travel and go on cruises with her husband and lifelong best friend, Ray. Celebration of Life for Lois will be announced at a later date, pending family preparations. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Lois Jean Baltz to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019