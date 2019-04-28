Lois Jean `Jeannie' (Graff) Buffington



"Jeannie" age 92, of Aspinwall, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.



She was the beloved mother of Christopher Dale (Barbara) Buffington of Mt. Vernon, WA (formerly of Montrose, PA) and Pamela Leigh Buffington of Aspinwall, PA (formerly of Akron, OH); cherished grandmother of Patrick (Carrie) Buffington of Washington State and Stewart Warther of Hong Kong (formerly of Akron, OH); great grandmother of Roslyn Buffington; former wife of the late Major Dale Ward Buffington, Ret. Army Air Corps (interred at Arlington National Cemetery); Sister of Norma Rose Graff (late Jack) Francis of Akron, OH (formerly of O'Hara Township, PA); Aunt of Amy Francis (Kerry) Janke and Meghan of Akron, OH, and Robert (Nancy) Francis and Samuel of Derry, NH.



"Jeannie" was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Graff Jr. and Lois Lillian Klingensmith Graff.



She was a 1944 graduate of New Kensington High School, PA. Her year book said "Taking a classical course, writes letters, considered Glen Miller tops, hopes to work in Pittsburgh". She eloped to Maryland at age 16 and returned to high school while her new husband, Dale, went to France to fight in World War II. After the war, she lived and worked at her Aunt Laura's boarding house while Dale finished his senior year of high school. Jeannie traveled throughout the United States and Japan on assignment as a military family. She later worked in Pittsburgh at the Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator and then as a clerk in the Engineering Department. She credited her mother with helping her get her job. Her mother had a management position in the Medical Dept. at Bell Telephone and knew everyone. Jeannie loved her job and had many friends. She was known for her no nonsense attitude and sense of humor. Jeannie took an early retirement with 16 years of service to care for her ailing mother.



No Visitation. Service and Interment at Plum Creek Cemetery is private. Jeannie will be buried in her family plot next to her parents, grandparents & other Klingensmith and Graff relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans: www.Dav.org.



Arrangements are by the WEDDELL-AJAK Funeral Home, Aspinwall, PA. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary