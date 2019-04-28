Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Buffington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Buffington


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Jean Buffington Obituary
Lois Jean `Jeannie' (Graff) Buffington

"Jeannie" age 92, of Aspinwall, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Christopher Dale (Barbara) Buffington of Mt. Vernon, WA (formerly of Montrose, PA) and Pamela Leigh Buffington of Aspinwall, PA (formerly of Akron, OH); cherished grandmother of Patrick (Carrie) Buffington of Washington State and Stewart Warther of Hong Kong (formerly of Akron, OH); great grandmother of Roslyn Buffington; former wife of the late Major Dale Ward Buffington, Ret. Army Air Corps (interred at Arlington National Cemetery); Sister of Norma Rose Graff (late Jack) Francis of Akron, OH (formerly of O'Hara Township, PA); Aunt of Amy Francis (Kerry) Janke and Meghan of Akron, OH, and Robert (Nancy) Francis and Samuel of Derry, NH.

"Jeannie" was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Graff Jr. and Lois Lillian Klingensmith Graff.

She was a 1944 graduate of New Kensington High School, PA. Her year book said "Taking a classical course, writes letters, considered Glen Miller tops, hopes to work in Pittsburgh". She eloped to Maryland at age 16 and returned to high school while her new husband, Dale, went to France to fight in World War II. After the war, she lived and worked at her Aunt Laura's boarding house while Dale finished his senior year of high school. Jeannie traveled throughout the United States and Japan on assignment as a military family. She later worked in Pittsburgh at the Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator and then as a clerk in the Engineering Department. She credited her mother with helping her get her job. Her mother had a management position in the Medical Dept. at Bell Telephone and knew everyone. Jeannie loved her job and had many friends. She was known for her no nonsense attitude and sense of humor. Jeannie took an early retirement with 16 years of service to care for her ailing mother.

No Visitation. Service and Interment at Plum Creek Cemetery is private. Jeannie will be buried in her family plot next to her parents, grandparents & other Klingensmith and Graff relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans: www.Dav.org.

Arrangements are by the WEDDELL-AJAK Funeral Home, Aspinwall, PA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now