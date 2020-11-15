) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Lois JoAnn (Juengel) Jenkins, "Mamie", 86, passed away November 6, 2020 while residing at Mulberry Gardens Memory Care in Munroe Falls, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Jenkins; father, Waldemar Juengel; mother, Kathryn Juengel; brother, Ralph Juengel and her sister, Lorna Kos. She is survived by her sisters, Judith Christ and Karen Hillman (Keith) and sister-in-law, Helen Juengel; her children, LouEllen Kirkendall (James), Laurel Vough (Dane), Megan Terry (Mark) and Michael Jenkins; her grandchildren, Michael Terry (Autumn), Marshall Kirkendall and Andrew Vough; and her great grandchildren, Eli Terry and James Terry. She has many cousins, nieces and nephews who she also adored. There was never a shortage of laughter and joy when family could be together! Lois was born February 2, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Waldemar and Kathryn Juengel. She married William Llewellyn Jenkins on June 18,1954. They were married for 45 years until the time of his death in 1999. We are grateful for the ways she was a wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend. A private graveside service was held on November 10, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. When we can all gather again safely, a memorial service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Redeemer Christian School, 2141 Fifth Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Oh 44221 or to a charity of your choice
